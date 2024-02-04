Following the successful RoRe mission, China said it is maintaining its communication with PH to manage situation in SCS

China and the Philippines are maintaining communication to manage the situation in the South China Sea, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said following the successful rotation and resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) on Friday.

"Ren'ai Jiao (Second Thomas Shoal) has always been China's territory. China's position on the Ren'ai Jiao issue has never changed. China and the Philippines are maintaining communication on managing and controlling the situation at Ren'ai Jiao," the Embassy said in a statement on Friday night.

"We demand the Philippines will not take any action that may complicate the maritime situation," it added.

In her X (twitter) account, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla confirmed on Friday, the conduct of "flawless rotation and resupply mission" for the troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin shoal

"Mission accomplished! Today, we executed a flawless rotation and resupply operation for BRP Sierra Madre. Teamwork, precision, and dedication at its best,” she said.

In his account, retired US Air Force Col. Raymond Powell, Sealight Director at Stanford University's Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation also noted that there was no resistance from China monitored during the RoRe mission. Robina Asido/DMS