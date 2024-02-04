PH registers record-high rice production volume in 2023, says Marcos

Amid the challenges in the country’s agriculture sector, the Philippines was able to register a record-high rice production in 2023, which is higher than the rice production registered in the same period in 2022, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Dahil sa ating sama-samang pagsisikap, nagtamo tayo ng tala ng ani noong 2023 na umabot sa mahigit 20 milyong metric ton ng palay,” Marcos said in his speech during the ceremonial palay harvesting and distribution of various assistance in Candaba, Pampanga on Saturday.

Marcos stressed the rice production in 2023 is an additional 300,000 metric tons, or 1.5 percent increase from 19.76 million metric tons of palay produced in 2022, which is due to a 0.23 percent increase area harvested and 1.30 percent improvement in yield.

The record-high volume helped boost the overall value of production in the agriculture and fisheries sectors at P1.763 trillion in 2023, which is higher than the P1.757 trillion level in 2022.

The President attributed the increase of rice production to the government’s distribution of high quality seedlings and the distribution of fertilizers to Filipino farmers as he emphasized that it shows their dedication and hard work.

The President led the ceremonial harvesting of palay in Barangay Mandili in Candaba and led the distribution of various assistance to farmers including hauling trucks, seeds, financial assistance, among others to more than 12,000 farmers and ten farmers’ cooperatives and associations.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) gave fertilizer discount vouchers worth P99.8 million in Candaba along with P5 million grant for working capital and hauling vehicles to 150 farmers; and construction of agricultural infrastructure, among others.

In terms of government support programs to increase rice production this year, the DA National Program (NRP) has allocated P31 billion for various interventions while and P17 billion for the Philippine Solar-Irrigation Project, and P1.2 billion for construction and improvement of small-scale irrigation projects.

The DA also allocated P10 billion under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of the rice industry through rice seed development, and the provision of farm equipment, credit and extension services. Presidential News Desk