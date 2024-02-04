Manila commemorates city's liberation 79 years ago

The local government of Manila led the commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Manila in a ceremony in Intramuros on Saturday morning.

Ambassadors and other representatives from the Embassies of Mexico, Australia, Canada, UK, China and United States offered wreaths during the ceremony at the historic Memorare - Manila 1945 monument in Plazuela De Santa Isabel in Intramuros.

The event, led by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, was also attended by members of the diplomatic corps, district councilors of Manila, department heads, and students from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Intramuros Administration, and the Memorare-Manila 1945.

As he emphasized the importance of the commemoration of the Battle for Manila, Jose Miguel Cabarrus, president and board member of Memorare Manila 1945, said the ceremony was held to honor more than 100,000 victims who perished as the US military liberated the city from Japan.

"Memorare was founded to honor those people. Because they're forgotten, then they are unidentified. We don't know who they are, but we know that over 100,000 of them were killed," he said.

"We must make sure that future generations of our people are taught about what happened that February of 1945. And we must make sure that it never happens again. And most importantly, we must never forget those people, and we must honor them, and remember them," he added.

In her speech, Lacuna assured the public that the local government of Manila will protect the city's historical sites and heritage.

"We will harmonize heritage and progress. We will ensure that these structures of historical value will remain restored and protected, so that the valuable lessons that they represent will always be treasured and given importance," she said.

"For a city to prosper is for its citizens to show love and compassion. And for our country to achieve greatness is for all of us Filipinos to pay gratitude to our heroes, and use the heroic deeds as our springboard and inspiration in achieving the realization of peace, progress, and prosperity," she added. Robina Asido/DMS