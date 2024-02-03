Japan awards Filipino businessman, media firm for introducing pop culture

Japan awarded on Thursday a Filipino businessman and a Philippine media company for its contribution in introducing Japanese pop culture in the country.

During the ceremony the commendations of Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa commendations were awarded by Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister Matsuda Kenichi to the GMA Network Inc. through its representatives led by its Vice President for Drama, Cheryl Ching-Sy and the president and CEO of Telesuccess Productions, Larry Chan, who brings Voltes V and other popular anime and drama series in the Philippines.

The awarding ceremony was held during the opening ceremony of this year's Japan Film Festival at the Shangri-La Plaza Atrium in Mandaluyong City on Thursday night.

In an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Chan expressed how honored he is to accept the Ambassador's commendation.

"I am really overwhelmed, you know when I do things I did not expect to, we just do our best. Thank you so much for the honor," he said.

On the other hand, Sy said that it is an honor for the GMA Network to be one of the first to received such commendation from Koshikawa.

"We're really very honored, the Japan Embassy has been very supportive of the program when they heard that GMA was working on Voltez 5 legacy they were already contacting us asking about collaborating with us so its an honored to be given this commendation from the Japanese Ambassador," she said.

"I asked the Japan embassy staff if this (commendation) is the first that has even been given and they said from this Ambassador yes it the first so, its really such an honor for GMA to be given this commendation," she added.

Sy confirmed that the GMA Network Inc. is still airing the original Japanese animation but making another adaptation is not within their plan "at the moment"

As he congratulated the Japan Foundation for opening of its film fest this year, on behalf of Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa, Matsuda emphasized the remarkable contributions of Chan and the GMA Network Inc. to the promotion of Japanese pop culture in the Philippines.

"From the iconic "Super Electromagnetic Machine Voltes V" to the beloved "Slam Dunk," "YuYu Hakusho," "Boys Over Flowers,” and many more Filipino favorites, his contributions have left a lasting impact on the cultural landscape. In 1978, Mr. Larry Chan obtained the rights to the Japanese anime "Voltes V" from Toei Company, Ltd, which was then broadcast on Philippine TV stations," he said.

"Today, Japanese Pop Culture and Anime in particular, serve as the gateway of Filipinos to Japanese culture. Mr. Larry Chan's pioneering work stands as a legacy chapter in the history of cultural exchange between Japan and the Philippines," he added.

Matsuda also acknowledge success of live-action adaptation of Voltes V Legacy by the GMA Network Inc. that was aired from May to September 2023, the first-ever live-action version of Voltes V on TV for the public.

"It was a dream come true for many long-time fans of the 1970s Japanese anime. It also captured the hearts of the younger generation. In the face of global challenges, the GMA Network delivered a spectacle for all Filipinos to enjoy," he said.

"We strongly hope that they (Chan and GMA Network Inc.) will continue to play a role as a bridge between Japan and the Philippines. Here's to a future filled with continued collaboration and cultural celebration!," he added. Robina Asido/DMS