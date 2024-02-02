DND open to technology cooperation to boost defenses

The Department of National Defense (DND) said it was open to having a technology transfer and research cooperation with Sweden for the country to boost its defenses.

In a statement released Thursday, the DND said Defense Undersecretary Ireneo Espino met with Swedish State of Secretary for Foreign Affairs Jan Knutsson on January 26 and discussed security challenges faced by both countries as well as developing long-term bilateral cooperation.

“Showcasing Sweden's strong defense industry to counter threats, State Secretary Knutsson emphasized the country's cost-effective materiel, primarily its aircraft. Relatedly, Senior Undersecretary Espino conveyed DND's openness to explore cooperation in technology transfer and research and development, among others, in line with the Philippines' efforts to achieve a self-reliant defense posture and more effectively protect its sovereignty,” the DND said.

Both officials also underscored the importance of addressing cybersecurity threats, where Espino talked about the agency’s efforts to build a stronger cybersecurity framework and identify potential partners.

The DND said Espino and Knutsson also discussed the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding concerning Cooperation in the Acquisition of Defense Materiel, updates on the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program and funding requirements, and the Philippine procurement law.

Also discussed by the two countries were the territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the war in Ukraine, cross-strait tensions, and climate change. Jaspearl Tan/DMS