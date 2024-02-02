Two people hurt in Manila fire

Two people, including an officer of the fire department, were hurt in a fire incident in Sta Cruz, Manila late Wednesday.

Based on the initial report, the fire started at the fourth floor of a four storey house made of light material located at 1739 Claro M. Recto, Sta Cruz.

The fire that reached the 5th alarm around 3:46 pm was placed under control at 5:24 pm and extinguished by 7:56 pm.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in the National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) identified the victims as FO3 Hendrix Daguioan, who sustained second degree burns on his left-hand and Norjanah Bansil.

The estimated cost of damage to property affected150 houses with 300 families or around 600 individuals has reached to around P 150,000.00. Robina Asido/DMS