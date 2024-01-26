Filipina arrested due to abandonment of Japanese couple tells embassy she is ''safe'' and ''innocent''

A Filipina who was arrested in Japan due to abandonment of a Japanese couple who were found dead last week assures her family that she is ''safe'' and ''innocent''.

In a radio interview, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the Philippine embassy in Japan visited Hazel Ann Morales in her detention facility on Tuesday.

"The Filipina was visited two days ago. The Filipina expressed that she is in good condition. She wants to assure her family that she is not sick, she already has a lawyer and that she is innocent," he said.

De Vega said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is waiting for the report from the embassy in Japan about the details from another Filipino that was also arrested in relation to the death of the Japanese couple found in Tokyo.

"We are waiting for the report from our embassy because this morning they visited the Filipino at the detention facility," he said.

"Let's see if there will be an indictment but right now the state is pre-indictment detention meaning preliminary investigation... Right now it is not yet time for bail, let's see when it reaches the trial because the abandonment has only a three-year penalty...," he added. Robina Asido/DMS