PNP arrests 1,661 drug suspects in first three weeks of January

The Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested around 1,661 suspects from their anti-illegal drugs operations in the first three weeks of January.

In a press conference held Monday, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. said they conducted 1,376 anti-illegal drug operations from January 1 to 18, where they also seized P132.9 million worth of narcotics.

“These efforts highlight our determination to eradicate the menace of illegal drugs from our communities, thereby safeguarding the well-being of our citizens,” Acorda said.

Acorda also reported that during the same period, six out of the 4,614 personnel who had undergone random drug testing had tested positive.

“Rest assured, the PNP will not tolerate such behavior, and we will ensure that appropriate charges are filed to address this issue and uphold the uncompromising principles of a drug-free police force,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS