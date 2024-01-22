Filipina arrested in Tokyo after bodies of missing couple found in home

A Filipina was arrested in Tokyo last Friday on suspicion that she abandoned the bodies of a Japanese couple in their home.

Japanese news reports said Hazel Ann Morales was nabbed by police. The bodies of the Japanese couple, who bore stab marks, were found under their home on Thursday, reports added.

There is no information whether Morales is an overseas Filipina worker in Japan.

The Department of Migrant Workers has vowed to provide best legal and other forms of assistance to Morales.

DMW officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they have been coordinating with the concerned government agencies in Japan that the Philippine government intends to provide lawyers for Morales.

“It has come to our attention and we are fully in touch with the Japanese authorities to help her,” Cacdac said in radio interview. “We will provide the best legal defense for her.”

“We are already geared up to provide legal assistance we are in coordination with the Japanese authorities, have made known to the Japanese authorities that we intend to provide such legal and other forms of assistance to her,” he added.

Cacdac said they are working with the Department of Foreign Affairs in connection with Morales case. DMS