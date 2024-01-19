AFP reactivates Counterintelligence Group

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr led the reactivation of the AFP Counterintelligence Group (AFPCIG) in a ceremony on Thursday at the General Headquarters.

In his message, Brawner emphasized the important role of the AFPCIG in securing the nation in an ever-shifting global landscape and encouraged its members to strive for excellence, embrace innovations, and uphold the highest standards of integrity.

“To the valiant men and women of the AFPCIG, the security of our beloved nation rests upon your capable shoulders. Your tireless efforts will ensnare any threats and guarantee the safety of our treasured citizens. May the AFP Counterintelligence Group ascend to unimaginable heights, preserving the rights and liberties of our great nation,” said Gen. Brawner. Public Affairs Office Armed Forces of the Philippines