Teodoro hopes RAA will be signed in the first quarter

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. expressed hope that the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan will be signed within the first quarter.

The RAA with Japan hopefully soon, Hopefully within the first quarter, signed within the first quarter hopefully," Teodoro said after a chance interview with reporters in Makati on Tuesday.

Like the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, the RAA with Japan when signed will provide a legal basis for the both Japanese and Filipino troops to visit each other's country and conduct military exercises.

It can be recalled that a formal team from the Department of National Defense visited Japan in November to conduct negotiations for the RAA.

Following the negotiation both Japan and Philippine negotiating teams will make a final draft of RAA which will be submitted to the Diet and the Philippine Senate for ratification. Robina Asido/DMS