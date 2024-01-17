42% say Marcos admin should work with Japan on WPS issues

Forty two percent say that the Marcos administration should work with Japan in addressing the tensions in the West Philippine Sea, results of a Pulse Asia survey showed on Tuesday.

Also among the top five countries Filipinos think the administration should work with are the United States at 79 percent, Australia at 43 percent, Canada at 34 percent, and the United Kingdom at 22 percent.

Only 10 percent said they wanted the country to work with China.

The survey by Pulse Asia was conducted from December 3 to 7, 2023 asking 1,200 respondents about their opinion on which country the Marcos administration should work with considering the implications of the tensions in the West Philippine Sea on the country’s security and economy.

Respondents were allowed to choose up to three countries.

The same poll revealed that 55 percent believe that the Marcos administration could fulfill its promise to protect the West Philippine Sea against illegal and aggressive actions of other states, while 35 percent were unsure and 10 percent did not believe.

The survey also asked how the government can best assert its rights in the area and it showed that 67 percent of Filipinos believe that there is a need to strengthen the external defense capability of the Philippines, especially the Navy, the Air Force, and the Coast Guard through the AFP Modernization Program.

Fifty-six percent said the country needs to reinforce alliances and partnerships with like-minded countries through the conduct of joint patrols and military exercises, 52 percent said it has to establish a stronger presence in the West Philippine Sea through conducting regular resupply missions, and 52 percent said the government should improve the inter-agency cooperation among agencies involved in maritime security. Jaspearl Tan/DMS