LTFRB says 629 traditional jeeps can't operate in NCR starting Feb. 1

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Monday that 629 traditional jeepneys in Metro Manila will not be allowed to continue their operations on February 1.

This was contrary to the claim of transport groups that 38,000 jeeps will not be able to ply their routes.

LTFRB NCR director Zona Russet Tamayo said in a Palace briefing it ''strongly believes there will be no problems in public transport.'' She said it has contingency plans.

In a statement, the LTFRB said: ''The operators/drivers of these 629 can avail of the social support program (EnTSUPERneur) for other livelihood packages from DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment).”

Data from the LTFRB showed that only 22,284 units out of the 42, 624 authorized jeepney units had confirmed to register their units last year.

Of the confirmed units, 97.18 percent, or 21,655 have already consolidated.

“It is also worth noting that of the 42,642 authorized PUJs in NCR, 21,042 units have failed to confirm/register their units for the past two consecutive years (2022 and 2023) ? way before the consolidation deadline and despite the waiver of fees and penalties accorded to PUV operators by LTFRB and LTO with respect to registration of units,” LTFRB said.

The agency said failure of units to register for the past two years would be deemed the abandonment of route and a cause for the cancellation of their Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC), which allows them to continue their operations as public transportation.

The LTFRB also denied the claim that there would be no jeepneys that would ply the Cubao-Divisoria route by February, explaining that 114 units out of 442 units in the area have joined cooperatives and corporations.

It added that commuters could also choose to ride the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT) if they are going that way. Jaspearl Tan/DMS