CHR lauds government in assisting Veloso family's call for clemency

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) recognized the effort of the executive branch of the government in assisting the family of Mary Jane Velos by reaching out to the Indonesian government for her clemency.

"The Commission thus applauds the efforts of the Executive to assist the family of Veloso and allow them to reach out to the Indonesian government to ensure that no Filipino migrant worker falls victim to yet another death sentence," the CHR said on Saturday.

The commission also welcomes the development on the case of Veloso, after the expression of commitment from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to reexamine the decision over the Filipina’s drug charges during his bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as part of his state visit in the country this week.

"We are hopeful that this will finally result in her release and return to her family," it stated.

"We also recognize the proactiveness of the Indonesian government, together with other stakeholders, for providing avenues to the Philippines to conduct dialogue and diplomatic exchanges in order to address Veloso’s situation," the CHR added.

With the recent development on Veloso's case, Marcos expressed hope that it "will merit her clemency at the appropriate time".

In her previous statement, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro confirmed that the legal interrogatories required from the Philippine Regional Trial Court on the case of Veloso have been sent to Jakarta for her to answer, which will be part of her testimony on the pending case that she filed against her illegal recruiters.

Lazaro assures that "the Philippine government will continuously exhaust all efforts to assist Ms. Veloso and her family."

Veloso who was sentenced to death in October 2010 after being discovered at the Yogyakarta airport in Indonesia with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her suitcase was given a last-minute reprieve in April 2015, after the Indonesian government received communication from the Philippine government that her testimony would be crucial in pursuing human trafficking charges against her illegal recruiters. Robina Asido/DMS

Story 4

DMW assures aid for OFWs affected by New Zealand firm closure

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday assured that there is ongoing efforts to provide assistance to Filipino migrant workers affected by the sudden closure of New Zealand firm, ELE group of companies.

DMW Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation Patricia Yvonne Caunan said that they are currently in close collaboration with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“Sa New Zealand po nagkaroon po ng hindi masyadong magandang sitwasyon doon at na-report po sa atin na mayroon isang kumpanya, ito po iyong ELE Holdings na mayroon po silang mga 900 na trabahador halos more than 300 po ay mga Filipino, nag-declare po silang bankrupt,” she said in a news forum in Quezon City.

“Ang Department of Migrant Workers po ay nag?sa pagtutulungan with Department of Foreign Affairs ay nagpaabot na ng tulong sa unang batch po ng mga apektadong OFWs,” she added.

According to Caunan, they are expecting around 340 OFWs who will receive the financial assistance.

The Philippine Embassy has been made aware of the situation of Filipino workers affected by the filing of receivership of the company as early as December 2023.

With this, the Philippine Embassy in Wellington has started disbursing financial aid to affected workers earlier this month. Presidential News Desk