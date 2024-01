Magnitude 6.7 quake jolts Davao Occidental

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocks the province of Davao Occidental on Tuesday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at 183km southeast of Balut Island in Sarangani, Davao Occidental around 4:48 am.

The offshore quake that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 94 km.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Intensity IV was reported in Glan, Malungon, and Kiamba, Sarangani: Intensity III in General Santos City; Koronadal City, Tupi, Polomolok, and T'boli in South Cotabato; Alabel, and Malapatan, Sarangani; Matalam, Cotabato.

Intensity II was also felt in Tampakan, Tantangan, Banga, Norala, Santo Nino, Surallah, and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato; Zamboanga City; Maitum, Sarangani; Kidapwan City, Makilala, M'lang, Pigcawayan, Tulunan, and Kabacan, Cotabato; President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat and Intensity I in Cagayan de Oro City; Maasim, Sarangani; Arakan, Cotabato; Isulan in Sultan Kudarat.

Instrumental Intensity IV were also measures at Malungon, Alabel, Kiamba, and Glan in Sarangani: Intensity III in Koronadal City, Tupi, and T'boli in South Cotabato; Malapatan in Sarangani; Nabunturan in Davao de Oro; Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental; Digos City in Davao del Sur; and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental.

Instrumental Intensity was also monitored in Banga, Norala, Lake Sebu, Santo Nino, Tantangan, and Tampakan in South Cotabato; Maitum, and Malungon in Sarangani; Columbio, President Quirino, Lambayong, Lebak, and Esperanza in Sultan Kudarat; Davao City; Magsaysay, and Matanao, Davao del Sur; Zamboanga City; San Fernando in Bukidnon; Kidapwan City in Cotabato and Intensity I in Malaybalay, Kadilingan, and Kalilangan in Bukidnon; Banisilan, Carmen, Magpet, and President Roxas in Cotabato; Balingasag, Misamis Oriental; Bagumbayan and Isulan in Sultan Kudarat; Bislig city in Surigao del Sur.

Aftershocks are expected but there is no damage anticipated due to the tremor. Robina Asido/DMS