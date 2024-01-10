Indonesian President Widodo arrives

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Tuesday night at the Villamayor Air Base on an official visit to the Philippines.

He will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Wednesday morning at Malacanang Palace.

Earlier in talks between Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, the Philippines chief diplomat sought once more a plea for Indonesia to grant executive clemency to convicted overseas Filipino worker Mary Jane Veloso.

"Secretary Manalo reiterated the Philippine request for clemency (to) be granted to Ms. Veloso," Daza added. The Department of Foreign Affairs did not say what was the reply of Marsudi.

Veloso is on death row in Indonesia and was supposed to have been executed by firing squad after she was caught with 2.6 kilograms of heroin at an airport in Indonesia. Veloso denied knowing that she carried heroin.

In April 2015, she was granted a reprieve after an appeal from the late President Benigno Aquino III to the Indonesian government. DMS