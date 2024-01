Performance ratings of Marcos, Duterte essentially unchanged: Pulse Asia

Performance ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Sara Duterte remained little changed for December, Pulse Asia said Monday.

Marcos got a performance rating of 68 percent from 65 percent last September while Duterte obtained 74 percent from 73 percent in September, Pulse Asia added.

Trust ratings of Marcos did not change much. Marcos got 73 percent in December from 71 percent in September. Duterte secured 78 percent from 75 percent in September. DMS