US Carrier Strike Group One arrives for port visit

The Carrier Strike Group One (CSG 1) of the United States Indo- Pacific Command arrived in Manila for a port visit on Friday after participating in a maritime cooperative activity with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the West Philippine Sea earlier this week.

According to the CSG1, the port visit of the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson , embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Kidd and USS Sterett "marks an additional demonstration of the US-Philippine Alliance, and broader commitment to the Indo-Pacific region."

"It also serves to fortify relationships with local leaders and communities, reaffirming the seven-decade-old Alliance between the US and the Philippines. Port calls are part of the US Navy’s routine operations, and CSG-1 is committed to maintaining that tradition to support operational readiness and regional partnerships," it added.

During their stay in Manila, sailors from the carrier strike group will participate in cultural exchanges, community relations events, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR)-sponsored tours to enhance cultural understanding and cooperation between the two countries. It also provides an opportunity for CSG-1 sailors and civilians to rejuvenate while experiencing the rich culture of the Philippines.

“By understanding and appreciating other cultural backgrounds, we can build stronger relationships, collaborate effectively and find common ground,” said Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of yje USS Carl Vinson.

“All of these are critical when it comes to supporting our allies and partners in the region," he added

Capt. Victor Sheldon, commanding officer of the USS Princeton said the "port visits like this one allow our crew time to relax and reset after the demands of daily life at sea."

"They are vital to providing mental and physical recovery needed for concentration and productivity when we return to sea," he added.

Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello, commander of CSG-1, said "it is a pleasure for the Carrier Strike Group to visit the Republic of Philippines."

Preceding their arrival, CSG-1 also conducted trilateral maritime exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy. Robina Asido/DMS