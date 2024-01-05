AFP says activity with US military on second Maritime Cooperative Activity successful despite China shadowing vessels

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said its second Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the US ''went well'' even as People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) ships of China shadowed Philippines and United States.

"The MCA is still ongoing as of now, although we have our last day for the exercise, as of now everything went well and there is no untoward incident that happened during the conduct of the MCA, although there were delays everything went well," said AFP public affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad before the event concluded late Thursday.

"The shadowing happened during the activity and I think as of now they (Chinese ships) are still shadowing, they don't stop tailing or following our vessels," he said

The MCA is a joint maritime exercise between the Philippines and the US where drills such as performance of cross-deck maneuvers, demonstrating the competencies and effectiveness of both naval forces.

The BRP Gregorio del Pilar, BRP Ramon Alcaraz and AW109 helicopter took part under the AFP. The US Indo-Pacific Command deployed its Carrier Strike Group-1 led by the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

Trinidad said the Chinese ships were identified a PLA-N Destroyer with BN174 and a PLA-N Frigate with BN570.

''The MCA is well within PH’s Exclusive Economic Zone. We are hoping that China and other foreign countries will respect our sovereignty and right to conduct the activity that is following international law. We call on all countries to abide by a rules-based international order," he said.

"As long as they do not interfere or do dangerous maneuvers against our vessels then we will be proceeding as planned and I think we've been doing well... (It's) just coincidental that they made their patrols during the MCA, however the MCA, we want to emphasize, that the maritime cooperative activity between the Philippines and US is basically well within our exclusive economic zone," he said.

It can be recalled that the first MCA of the AFP with the United States and Australian forces were both conducted in November 2023. Both activities were also monitored by the Chinese military where Philippine aircraft were even encircled by Chinese jets while conducting MCA with its Australian counterpart. Robina Asido/DMS