Indonesian President Widodo arriving for official visit on Jan. 9

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to arrive in the country for an official visit next week, Malacanang Palace said Thursday.

In a statement, Malacanang Palace said Widodo's official visit to the Philippines is scheduled on 9-11 January 2024.

"The Philippines and Indonesia, both founding members of ASEAN, are close neighbors and partners that have enjoyed longstanding and robust cooperation in a wide range of areas in the political, economic, and people-to-people relations," it added.

The Palace said "President Marcos Jr.'s meeting with President Widodo on 10 January 2024 is anticipated to take stock of the progress in Philippines-Indonesia relations following the successful state visit of President Marcos Jr. to Indonesia on 4-6 September 2022."

"The two leaders are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to deepening and expanding Philippines- Indonesia ties, especially as the two countries will celebrate their 75th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations in November 2024," it added.

In a media announcement on Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno L.P. Marsudi on Tuesday will convene the Ministerial Meeting of the 7th Philippines-Indonesia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC)."

"The JCBC is the primary dialogue mechanism between the Philippines and Indonesia to review accomplishments on mutual collaboration initiatives, exchange views on issues of mutual interest, and consider plans for enhancing cooperation," it stated.

"The two Ministers are also expected to exchange views on key regional and international issues of common concern for the Philippines and Indonesia. The Ministerial Meeting follows the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of the 7th JCBC which was convened via virtual format on 11 and 12 April 2022," the DFA added. Robina Asido/DMS