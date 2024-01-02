Fires decline 6% in 2023 from year-ago: BFP

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said fires have decreased by six percent in December 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

In an interview with dzBB, BFP spokesperson Superintendent Annalee Atienza said the fires nationwide decreased to 1,024 from 10,090 in 2022.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), fires dropped to 97 in December from 249 in 2022.

Atienza attributes the decrease to higher public awareness.

“We can say that somehow our countrymen are more aware (about fire incidents) and they are cooperating and participating in government programs.

Atienza noted that there were no firecracker-related fires recorded from December 24 until today.

“We have zero (firecracker-related fires) since December 24 until this time,” she said.

“That means that the programs of our leaders are really effective, especially the firecracker ban in some places. The firetruck visibility has a huge impact,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS