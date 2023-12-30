Two alleged NPA rebels, two followers killed in Zambo del Norte clashes

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Two alleged high-ranking New People’s Army (NPA) rebels and two followers were killed in separate clashes with government forces in Zamboanga del Norte, the military reported Friday.

Combined forces of the 53rd and 97th Infantry Battalions (IBs) operating under Task Unit Terminator of the 102nd Infantry Brigade launched offensive against the remnants of Guerrilla Front (GF) Sendong of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC).

The 102 nd Infantry Brigade said the first clash happened around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Wilben, Sergio Osmena, Zamboanga del Norte, that resulted to the death of Charlie Hintapa, team leader of GF Sendong.

The troops launched an offensive after they received information from the community that armed individuals were seen gathering in Barangay Wilben on Tuesday during the 55 th anniversary celebration of the Communist

Party of the Philippines.

The troops recovered a grenade, subversive documents, and personal belongings at the clash site.

The second clash took place during a pursuit operation conducted by Task Unit Terminator around 11:45 am Thursday in Barangay San Jose, Sergio Osmena.

Killed in Thursday’s clash were Maria Luz Ranan alias Cherry Teola, who is known as Ka Mona, the F Sendong secretary; Jerome Lobo Albios, alias Ka Raffy; and Mary Ann Nabicis, alias Ka Bianca.

The troops recovered a caliber 5.56-millimter M4 rifle at the clash site. DMS