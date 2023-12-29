Santos wins MMFF best actress award for When I Met You in Tokyo

Vilma Santos won the best actress award for the movie When I Met You in Tokyo in the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal Wednesday night.

Santos and co-star Christopher de Leon portray two Overseas Filipino Workers in Japan.

When I Met You in Tokyo also won the Fernando Poe Jr Memorial Award for Excellence Award.

Historical movie “Gomburza” took home the most wins with seven trophies: best sound, best production design, best cinematography, Gatpuno Antonio Villegas cultural award, best director, best actor, and second best picture.

Fantasy film “Firefly” emerged as the best picture and bagged the best child performer and best screenplay awards.

Horror film “Mallari” won four awards: best musical score, best visual effects, best supporting actor, and third best picture.

The 10 official entries are set to be screened at the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) on January 2024 in Los Angeles, California. DMS