The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR) went up slightly from 22 percent on Dec. 19 to 24.8 percent on Dec. 26, OCTA Research said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

On Wednesday, OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said the Department of Health reported 240 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths and 205 recoveries.

The National Capital Region has 109 cases. DMS