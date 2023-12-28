Maynilad, JGC-Hitachi consortium sign contract to upgrade five wastewater facilities

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) recently awarded to the JGC Philippines, Inc ? Hitachi Asia, Ltd. Consortium a ?998-million contract to upgrade six of its Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), particularly those located at Bagbag, Congressional, Project 7, and Tatalon in Quezon City, and at Paco in Manila.

Once completed, the project will ensure that the treated wastewater discharged by these STPs complies with the revised effluent standards (DAO 2021-19) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Signing the contract wereHitachi Asia Ltd. General Manager Hiroshi Katagiri, JGC Philippines, Inc. President Shinichi Takano, Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph Estrellado, and Maynilad Wastewater Management Division Head Apollo Tiglao.

Maynilad is set to spend over ?3 billion to upgrade 17 of its existing 22 STPs over the next five years.

The upgrade of these 17 STPs is part of Maynilad’s ?178-billion wastewater management spending plan from 2023 to 2046, which aims to expand sewer coverage and manage pollution loading in bodies of water, thus guaranteeing adherence to legal requirements while enhancing customer service and protecting the environment. Maynilad Water Services