English Articles

Five persons, including two adults, became the first cases amputees during the 2023 holiday season due to using illegal firecrackers, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

The five were part of the 24 firecracker-related injuries as of 6 am Tuesday. This brought the total of victims to 52.

In a statement, the Department of Health (DOH) said the five persons suffered lost or mangled fingers and hands.

Firecrackers involved were the illegal Boga, Plapla, Five-star, and Goodbye Philippines fireworks and the legal whistle bomb.

"Losing a finger, hand, or arm is painful, expensive, and traumatic," said the DOH.

The National Capital Region has the most cases with 20. DMS