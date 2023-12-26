Eastern Mindanao Command orders probe on Davao city market incident

Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol, the Commander of the Eastern Mindanao (EastMinCom), has directed Joint Task Force (JTF) Haribon to conduct a thorough investigation following a ramming incident involving a KM450 truck at Bangkerohan Market in Davao City on Sunday morning.

Based on initial reports, Task Force Davao troops were unloaded by a KM 450 in the area to conduct security operations when the driver temporarily parked the vehicle.

However, a certain Crenenandy Cadiente boarded and drove the vehicle that led to the ramming of pedestrians waiting and other parked vehicles.

The incident resulted in the death of two individuals and the injury of three others who were immediately brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center. The mental health evaluation of Cadiente is yet to be released.

Almerol assured the public and families of the victims of a speedy investigation.

He also expressed his condolences and assured the Command's support and assistance as they grieved for the loss of their loved ones. DMS