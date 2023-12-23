Toll Regulatory Board expects up to 20 percent increase in traffic volume starting Friday

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) expects up to 20 percent increase in the traffic volume starting Friday, the last weekend before Christmas.

In an interview with Unang Balita, TRB spokesperson Julius Corpus said they are expecting heavier traffic by around lunchtime on Friday.

“This Friday up to tomorrow, the last weekend before Christmas, we are expecting the traffic volume to increase between 10 to 15 percent and may even reach up to 20 percent,” Corpus said.

“That’s why we, toll operators, are preparing for the heavier flow of traffic on the expressways starting this afternoon until tomorrow. We expect more travelers after lunch today until tonight. The volume may decrease after 12:00 midnight and increase again early morning and the whole of Saturday,” he added.

Corpus reminded the public to check the roadworthiness of their vehicle and to ensure that their Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) so they can travel smoothly on the expressways.

“It’s generally faster if you are on the RFID lane. It takes only four to six seconds for you to pass through the RFID lane whereas if you are on the cash lane it would take you 20 to 25 seconds,” Corpus said.

He said that if the public experiences any problems at the cashless toll plazas, toll operators that are deployed there will be able to assist them. Jaspearl Tan/DMS