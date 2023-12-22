Marcos appoints airport operations expert as new MIAA acting chief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named airport operations expert Eric Jose Castro Ines as Acting General Manager and Member of the Board of Directors of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

A transmittal letter addressed to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 15 stated that Ines will replace former MIAA chief Cesar Chiong.

The MIAA is an attached agency of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Ines is a Bachelor of Arts graduate of the University of the Philippines. He finished Airport and Airline Management and Aviation Security course at the Bailbrook College, School of Aviation in the United Kingdom.

Ines had served as airport station manager of the Etihad Airways and Gulf Air in Manila from March 1, 2006 to December 31, 2017 and from July 1, 1997 to February 28, 2006, respectively.

He is also a former Senior Security Officer of Gulf Air both in Manila and Southeast Asia from January 1, 1988 to June 30, 1997 and Trainee for Airline Operations of the same company from October 1, 1986 to December 1, 1987.

Ines also served as the Senior Executive Assistant to the Secretary of the Department of Local Government and Community Development (DLGCD) from April 1, 1973 to March 31, 1986. Presidential News Desk