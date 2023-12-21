Two hurt in Tondo fire, 300 families affected

Six days before Christmas, a fire razed a residential area in Tondo resulting in two people injured on Tuesday.

An initial report said fire struck the residential areas along Capulong St. corner Lacson St. in Tondo around 9:49 pm. Damage was estimated by fire investigators at P1.5 million.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) said the fire started in a three-storey residential house. It damaged around 100 houses and affected about 300 families.

The fire reached fifth alarm around 11:02 pm and declared under control by fire fighters at 12:25 am of Wednesday before it was extinguished at 2:07 am.

The BFP-NCR identified the injured victims as FO1 Philip Chua, 25, who sustained "minor laceration on right palm" and Julieta Rodemo, a 75, person with disability who was rushed to Tondo General Medical Center due to "superficial burn on right foot." Robina Asido/DMS