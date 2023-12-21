PNP won't recommend Christmas ceasefire with CPP-NPA

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will not recommend cessation of hostilities with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its

armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), during Christmas season.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP public information officer, said it is not inclined to have a ceasefire following a skirmish between soldiers and communist rebels in Balayan, Batangas where one Army trooper and six insurgents were killed.

“Wala tayong nirerecomend so far para magkaroon ng ceasefire for this holiday season,” she said in a news briefing at Camp Crame.

The PNP is beefing up the defenses of police stations across the country in preparation for the CPP’s founding anniversary on Dec. 26.

Fajardo said police stations in far-flung areas were reinforced with Special Action Force (SAF) commandos. DMS