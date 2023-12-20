Marcos touts successful trip to Japan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived Monday night from his attendance to the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo showing off a successful trip bringing with him a substantial amount of investment pledges, as well as security and cooperation guarantees in various areas.

The Commemorative Summit was for the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations, where the President met with ASEAN leaders and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

“My administration will see to it that our constructive engagements with ASEAN, our external partners, our stakeholders continue to best serve our national interest in as much as we promote the regional interest of peace and prosperity for the wellbeing of our people,” Marcos said in a video message.

“Without a doubt, this summit reaffirmed the robust and enduring character of ASEAN-Japan relations," he said.

The President and his delegation arrived in Manila at 10:38pm.

In his message, the President provided an update on the progress of business commitments signed by the country’s Japanese partners during his February visit to Tokyo. He said Japanese investors have reported over PhP169.7 billion in capital being funneled into the Philippine economy.

The commitments generated 9,700 new jobs in the Philippines, Marcos said, adding nine new letters of intent and MOUs were signed during the visit, valued at P14.5 billion in investment, and over 15,750 additional jobs for Filipino workers.

“I’m also pleased to update that the letters of intent and MOUs signed in February 2023 together with those signed during this visit, total now P771.6 billion or approximately US$14 billion in pledges from Japanese investors,” Marcos said.

“This significant investment is anticipated to create around 40,200 jobs, marking a positive and promising development for our collaborative efforts,” he stated.

Throughout the summit and other related events, Marcos said he discussed with other leaders the future of ASEAN-Japan relations and emphasized the need for ASEAN to have an active role in maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region.

A free and open Indo-Pacific region was also advocated, guided by the shared fundamental principles as enshrined in the United Nations (UN) Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

The leaders also highlighted the need to promote respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, settlement of differences or dispute through peaceful means, and renunciation of threat or use of force.

As to the worsening plight of the Myanmar people, Marcos said he urged all the stakeholders for proactive engagement to resolve the dispute through the 5-Point Consensus, the United Nations mechanisms, as well as the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).

And as permanent country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan economic relations, the President assured the ASEAN and Japan that the Philippines would continue to shepherd ASEAN initiatives and projects, not only to co-create a region of economic prosperity but also an inclusive society that is ready for the future.

The summit highlighted Japan’s commitment to promoting friendship and camaraderie amongst the peoples of ASEAN and Japan through various initiatives, including the Japan-East Asian Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) Programme.

Also concluded during the President’s trip were two Memoranda of Cooperation (MOC), one between the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Ministry of the Environment of Japan in the field of environmental protection and the other one between the coast guards of the Philippines and Japan.

On the last day of the summit, the President attended the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC) Leaders’ Meeting, where he apprised AZEC partner countries on the current Philippine initiatives towards promoting clean energy transition.

“I highlighted our experience in promoting clean energy projects such as first wind farms in Southeast Asia in 2003 during my term as governor of Ilocos Norte,” Marcos said.

“And I invited AZEC partners including Japan to invest in the Philippine renewable energy industry to achieve not only the intention of the AZEC but also the overall goal of the Paris Agreement," he said. PND