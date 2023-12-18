Two dead as fire razes Marikina City bus terminal

Two died while five were injured when a fire razed a truck and a bus parked next to each other at a bus terminal in Marikina City on Sunday.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire at BFCT Terminal at Barangay Calumpang, Marikina City began at 9:14 am, was declared under control at 9:41 am, and was finally extinguished at 9:44 am.

In an interview with dzBB, Eastern Police Director Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta said firecrackers being transported by a truck were the cause of the explosion at the terminal.

“They found out that the cause of the explosion was the firecrackers inside the cargo truck. So it was investigated by our fire investigator and of course, our PNP (Philippine National Police) investigator,” Asueta said.

“The driver and the one managing the cargo were among those who were affected by the fire,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS