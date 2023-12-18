PH calls on ASEAN-Japan to come up with 10-year roadmap on new technologies, climate-resilient plans to ensure food security

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday called on the ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit to come up with a 10-year roadmap on new technologies and climate-resilient plans to ensure food security in the region.

Marcos made the call as he sees Japan as a major player in the economic development of Southeast Asia as well as in addressing climate change and the region’s adoption of new technologies.

As one of the country’s most vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change, Marcos said he encourages new agricultural technologies and the crafting of a climate change-resilient, sustainable, inclusive, and people-centered ASEAN-Japan Strategic Economic Cooperation Roadmap beyond 2025 for the next 10 years.

With regard sustainable energy security and clean energy use, the Philippines encourages ASEAN Member States and Japan to undertake novel joint ventures to reduce carbon emissions, promote renewable energy, and enhance environmental sustainability.

“I am confident that this partnership will continue to grow and expand with the AJCEP Agreement [ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement] and RCEP [Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement] in place,” Marcos said in his intervention during the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit Session Two in Tokyo.

“Furthermore, with the recent addition of the “ASEAN-Japan Economic Co-Creation Vision” that recommends the future direction of ASEAN-Japan cooperation, we anticipate an even more vigorous economic relation,” he said.

Marcos said the Philippines is keen to collaborate with Japan to bring about the initiatives set out in the Future Design and Action Plan for Innovative and Sustainable ASEAN-Japan Economic Co-Creation 2023 – 2033, noting the country’s young, dynamic, and skilled people are certain to play a vital role in shaping this vision in the path towards Industry 4.0 Economy.

And following the 28th Session of the Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC in Dubai (COP28), Marcos indicated the Philippines' willingness to host the headquarters of the Loss and Damage Fund Board.

He also welcomed new cooperation initiatives with Japan that facilitate the development of robust supply chain strategies against future disruptions and shocks in ASEAN, through diversification, digitalization, and risk management.

“As the world becomes more interconnected, ASEAN must develop its physical connectivity and digital infrastructure as foundations for sustainable and inclusive economic growth, economic integration, competitiveness, and resilience,” Marcos said, adding ASEAN and Japan must also expand digital literacy to foster innovation and inclusivity and facilitate the digital transformation of their economies.

“We would appreciate, in this regard, the continued exchange of technological know-how and best practices between ASEAN Member States and Japan and investment in human capital and upskilling through various scholarship programs for ASEAN Member States,” he said.

Japan is one of ASEAN’s most important Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue partners, with the ASEAN-Japan relationship encompassing various areas such as security, trade and investment, food security, climate action, energy security, supply chain resilience, infrastructure development, and connectivity.

Japan is also ASEAN’s 4th largest trading partner and the 4th biggest source of the bloc’s Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs). Presidential News Desk

PH looks at increasing share in global creative industries market by collaborating with Japan, other countries

The Philippines is eyeing to increase its share in the global creative industries market by partnering with like-minded countries such as Japan in advancing sustainability and innovation, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Sunday.

Speaking before the Creative & Sustainable Economy Through Innovation Event spearheaded by the Department of Trade and Industry, the President said the Philippine Creative Economy stands tall as a prime contributor to sustainable economic development.

“One way to accelerate this is in partnering with like-minded countries such as Japan. In the Philippines, we are not just witnessing economic growth; we are crafting a legacy of innovation, creativity, and sustainability for generations to come,” Marcos said during the event held on the sidelines of the Commemorative Summit for the 50th year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo.

The global creative industries market, estimated at $2.6 trillion in 2022, is projected to reach up to $3.4 trillion in 2028, “as we intend to increase our share of the pie of these numbers,” Marcos told event, organized by the Department of Trade and Industry's Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo.

The President said he was delighted to know that the event provided opportunities for Filipino and Japanese collaborators such as Auro and Mitsukoshi, Banana Cloth, Go Lifestyle Group and STYLEM, and Neun Farben in areas of food, lifestyle, retail, textiles, and game development and animation.

With regard to game development and animation aspect, the President said he looks forward to seeing the works of Filipino talents in computer animation specializing in Japanese-stylized animation as displayed by exhibitor from Neun Farben of Japan which has established a successful studio in the Philippines.

“I am very optimistic that this collective effort towards a creative and sustainable economy will foster great opportunities and prosperity for the Philippines and Japan,” he said.

During the event, the President acknowledged the efforts of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in assuming the role of patron for indigenous textiles, design services, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), public health services, and other causes aimed at protecting the environment, and supporting many creative projects and innovative enterprises.

Highlighting the immense challenge in attaining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) by 2030 that requires an annual global investment of $5.4 trillion, Marcos said the Tokyo event is an intersection of innovation, creativity, and sustainability where the global community could collaborate to secure a brighter and more sustainable future.

Citing a recent record, Marcos said data speaks volumes—the impact investment market was $1.2 trillion in 2022, the global exports of creative goods and services reached $1.6 trillion in 2020. It is predicted to contribute 10 percent to global gross domestic product (GDP) by the same year.

“Our global investment in the low-carbon energy transition, totaling $1.1 trillion in 2022, with $495 million dedicated to the renewable energy sector, reflects our dedication to a greener and more sustainable future,” he said.

The “Creative and Sustainable Economy Through Innovation” event is the first of its kind activity in a Presidential visit as it features an exhibit and fashion show that exemplifies Philippine-Japan collaboration that is innovation-led and SDG-anchored.

The fashion show featured the contemporary collection of young Filipino designers using indigenous Philippine fabrics blended with high quality traceable Japanese textiles. Presidential News Desk