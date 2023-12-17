PCG investigating collision between fishing banca, Chinese-registered vessel

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is coordinating with authorities for a swift and comprehensive investigation into the collision involving the fishing banca Ruel J and the Chinese-flagged vessel MV Tai Hang 8.

On December 5, five individuals were rescued after fishing banca Ruel J was reportedly hit near Paluan, Occidental Mindoro.

The PCG revealed that the MV Tai Hang 8 continued its voyage, leaving the damaged boat adrift.

Pandiman Philippines Survey Specialist visited Coast Guard Sub-Station Sablayan to facilitate official communication and arrangements for the ocular survey inspection of Ruel J.

Collaborating with PCG Sablayan personnel, Pandiman Philippines assessed the damages to the starboard side outrigger of the Ruel J. Preliminary findings were disclosed, and arrangements were made to compute the estimated damages, with a comprehensive report to be promptly submitted for further action.

Pandiman Philippines, Inc. assures transparency and a thorough investigation, emphasizing its commitment to the public and stakeholders.

Tai Hang Shipping Company, Limited, and Ambassador of China to the Philippines have acknowledged receipt of the PCG's official letter regarding the incident. PCG