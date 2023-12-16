Two transport groups to hold strike from Dec. 18-29

Two transport groups announced Friday they will hold a strike from December 18 to 29 over the government's move to consolidate operators and drivers into cooperatives or corporations under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

Radio station dzBB said protesters marched to Mendiola to protest over this move, which means that on December 31, those who will comply with the program will no longer be allowed to operate.

Piston and Manibela will hold the transport strike, dzBB said.

The two groups say that once the modernization program starts on January 1, 2024, they will no longer have control over their units.

The government said the deadline for the modernization program will not be changed. DMS