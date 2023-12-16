Congresswoman expects case vs ex-President Duterte to be resolved by January

A grave threat charge filed by a congresswoman against former President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to be resolved by a government prosecutor in January 2024.

ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro said this on Friday after the preliminary investigation on a grave threats complaint she filed was conducted at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

Duterte skipped the hearing and was only represented by his lawyer.

Castro said their camp received Duterte's counter-affidavit.

"(Duterte's lawyer said) he brought his counter affidavit and he subscribed it in Davao City, so former President Duterte didn't attend the hearing," she said.

Duterte's lawyer, reported dzBB, said the former president did not threaten Castro.

According to Castro's lawyer Tony La Vina, Duterte denied the allegation that he was threatening the solon.

"As expected, he said that he had no intent to to threaten Congresswoman France because he was talking about his advice to Vice President Sara on the confidential funds and the (return of the ) ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Course)," La Vina said.

"So we of course, made it very clear that that's not the case," he added.

Castro was confident that grave threat case she filed against the former president would not be dismissed.

"Well, I am confident in our counsel and in the merit of the case that we filed. I am confident that I will get justice," Castro said.

Supporters of Castro, including Makabayan bloc parties and militant groups, and Duterte's supporters earlier clashed in front of the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office. They were restrained by police. Jaspearl Tan/DMS