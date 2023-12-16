Marcos eyes to sign 2024 budget before Christmas Day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is eyeing to sign the 2024 budget before Christmas Day.

This was mentioned by Marcos in an ambush interview at the inauguration of the Poblacion water treatment plant in Muntinlupa City on Friday.

"Most probably, yes. But, you should really ask the Bicam (Bicameral Conference Committee) to see what their schedule is. But yes, I think before Christmas," Marcos said when asked when he expect to sign the budget for next year.

Marcos said he still waiting for the report from the bicameral conference Committee for the 2024 budget.

"They’re (bicam) putting the finishing touches on it. Maybe today or the day... in the coming days. But certainly, the minute it is finalized then we will immediately, of course, pass the budget," he said.

"We have been going through the consultations through the whole of the year for that matter and I would be very surprised if there are other issues that will suddenly arise that we hadn't anticipated or hadn’t resolved, put it that way. So, I don’t see any problem to that," he added.

Earlier this week, Congress ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the proposed P5.768 trillion national budget for next year.

The 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) will be transmitted to Malacanang for the signature of the president. Robina Asido/DMS