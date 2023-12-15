Piston begins transport strike

Transport group Piston held the first day of its strike on Thursday, still protesting against the December 31 deadline for consolidating franchises under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

The group marched from University Avenue to the central office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in East Avenue.

Commuters in Philcoa, Quezon City and in Pasig Palengke were stranded due to the lack of jeepneys plying those routes according to the strike updates of the No to PUV Coalition on Facebook.

In an interview with Unang Balita, Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said he does not expect Piston’s refusal to comply with the modernization program to cause a crisis in the public transport system.

“We are not expecting a transport crisis…we saw that even if some transport groups continue to air their concerns in the streets, we can still supply vehicles for our transport system,” Batan said.

Batan said the DoTr is coordinating with local government units and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to give free rides to passengers who may be affected by the strike.

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III and PISTON National President were meeting regarding the strike, LTFRB Spokesperson Celine Pialago told reporters on Viber.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. previously said that the consolidation deadline would not be extended since 70 percent of operators have complied.

“We cannot let the minority cause further delays, affecting majority of our operators, banks, financial institutions, and the public at large,” Marcos said. Jaspearl Tan