DOH urges public to wear face masks during Christmas parties as respiratory diseases, COVID-19 cases rising

The Department of Health (DOH) Thursday urged the public to wear face masks, especially those vulnerable to diseases, when they attend Christmas parties.

At least three hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR) are nearing full capacity in their allocated coronavirus disease (COVID-19) beds.

In a television interview, Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag: "Although there remains no mask mandate, the DOH is recommending the wearing of face masks, especially among the senior citizens, pregnant women, immunocompromised, and unvaccinated.''

"There are no plans yet (for stricter safety protocols). But those having Christmas parties better make them 'Christmask' parties so that we can avoid transmission of the virus," he added.

Tayag said the DOH received reports that the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, the National Kidney Transplant Institute, and the Medical City are approaching full COVID-19 bed capacity.

Tayag said the situation is not the same in the rest of the country. DMS