「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
24度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P3,780
$100=P5530

12月13日のまにら新聞から

Nearly half expect quality of life to improve in next 12 months: SWS

［ 114 words｜2023.12.13｜英字 (English) ］

Almost half of Filipinos say the quality of their life will improve in the next 12 months, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey said Tuesday.

Forty eight percent of adult Filipinos said their life will improve, 40 percent said it will stay the same, and six percent it will worsen in the next 12 months.

According to SWS, the Net Personal Optimism score, or the percent of optimists minus the percent of pessimists, is +42, which they classified as “excellent”.

The poll was conducted from September 28 to October 1 using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide, 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), the Visayas, and Mindanao. Jaspearl Tan/SWS

前の記事2023年12月13日