Nearly half expect quality of life to improve in next 12 months: SWS

Almost half of Filipinos say the quality of their life will improve in the next 12 months, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey said Tuesday.

Forty eight percent of adult Filipinos said their life will improve, 40 percent said it will stay the same, and six percent it will worsen in the next 12 months.

According to SWS, the Net Personal Optimism score, or the percent of optimists minus the percent of pessimists, is +42, which they classified as “excellent”.

The poll was conducted from September 28 to October 1 using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide, 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), the Visayas, and Mindanao. Jaspearl Tan/SWS