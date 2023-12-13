Marcos: No deadline extension for the consolidation of PUV operators

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. stood firm against extending the December 31 deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUV) operators following a meeting with transport officials on Tuesday.

“Today (Tuesday), we held a meeting with transport officials, and it was decided that the deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUV) operators will not be extended,” President Marcos said in a statement.

President Marcos pointed out that 70 percent of all operators “have already committed to and consolidated” under the PUV Modernization Program and the government cannot allow further delays in its implementation.

He added that such delays are affecting majority of the PUV operators, banks, financial institutions and the public.

“Adhering to the current timeline ensures that everyone can reap the benefits of the full operationalization of our modernized public transport system. Hence, the scheduled timeline will not be moved,” he said. Presidential News Desk