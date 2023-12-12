Philippines files two diplomatic protests to China over water cannon incidents

The Philippine government filed two diplomatic protests before the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing and summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian over two consecutive water cannon incidents at the West Philippine Sea over the weekend.

In a media briefing, Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said the Philippines has done “three actions” against China over the recent aggression in the disputed waters near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) on Dec. 9 and Ayungin Shoal on Dec. 10.

The “maritime communication mechanism” began at 12 noon on Sunday.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs lodged its diplomatic protest with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs counterpart through a phone call,” she said.

“We confirm that our Philippine Embassy in Beijing has made a demarche to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials yesterday concerning the Bajo de Masinloc incident and the Ayungin Shoal incident,” she added.

Daza also affirmed that the Chinese envoy has been summoned “later this afternoon to protest the incident.”

“These actions violate the Philippine sovereignty and jurisdiction and a threat to peace, good order, and security,” the DFA official pointed out.

The resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on December 10 is a legitimate exercise of the Philippines since the feature is part of our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and Continental Shelf, she said.

Daza said that Beijing’s recent aggression violated international law, particularly the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea, which sets out the legal framework for defining rights and obligations in seas and oceans.

“It is regrettable that yesterday, the 10th of December is also the 41st anniversary of UNCLOS and the day was commemorated with such violation of the convention,” she added. DMS