Civilian convoy of 40 ships returning to El Nido after being shadowed by Chinese ships: organizer

A civilian convoy of 40 ships which was to deliver donations and supplies to fisherfolk communities decided to return to El Nido after being shadowed by four Chinese vessels.

In a statement, the Atin Ito coalition, which organized the convoy, said their primary vessel begun being shadowed by Chinese vessels in the south of Kayumanggi Banka at 3:40 pm.

“Erring on the side of caution, Atin Ito, in consultation with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), agreed to return to El Nido, Palawan after the constant shadowing of four Chinese vessels, comprised of two Chinese Navy ships, one Chinese Coast Guard vessel, and one Chinese cargo ship,” the coalition said.

Earlier, Atin Ito stated that in response to the latest water cannon incident in Ayungin Shoal, they will sail to the Lawak and Patag Islands instead heading to the shoal like they originally planned.

The convoy left at 1 am Sunday morning from San Fernando Port in El Nido.

The convoy, numbering over 200, comprises 20 youth and student leaders, 20 fisherfolk and other sectoral leaders, 100 fishers operating a 40-fishing boat contingent, and approximately 60 local and foreign journalists covering the mission.

The convoy, led by the country's premier marine training vessel, TS Kapitan Felix Oca, was to go the general vicinity of Ayungin Shoal, with a hoped-for close but safe observation of the BRP Sierra Madre.

It would go to the islands of Patag and Lawak, where donations and supplies will be dropped off to frontliners for distribution to communities under the Kalayaan group of islands. They are escorted by three Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels led by BRP Melchora Aquino. Jaspearl Tan/DMS