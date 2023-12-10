Chinese ships use water cannons, use ''dangerous maneuvers'' against BFAR vessels delivering humanitarian supplies in Panatag Shoal: task force

The Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia aggressively harassed and fired water cannons against Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels delivering food supplies and oil subsidies for fishermen in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal on Saturday morning.

"The National Task Force West Philippine Sea (NTFWPS) vehemently condemns the illegal and aggressive actions carried out by the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia against the civilian Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels," the task force said in a statement on Saturday.

There was no information if the BFAR ships delivered food and oil to the fishermen.

It said BFAR vessels Datu Sanday, Datu Bankaw, and Datu Tamblot were on their way to give humanitarian support to the Filipino fishermen onboard over 30 fishing vessels near the Bajo De Masinloc when they were harassed by the Chinese vessels.

"Based on the reports received, as the BFAR vessels approached 1.4 to 1.9 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc, the Chinese Coast Guard ships utilized water cannons to obstruct and prevent BFAR vessels from approaching the Filipino fishing vessels eagerly awaiting the oil subsidy and grocery packs," the task force said.

"The water cannons had been used at least eight times at the time of reporting. Additionally, the Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are reported to have engaged in dangerous maneuvers and deployed what is understood to be a Long-range Acoustic Device (LAD) against the BFAR vessels causing severe temporary discomfort and incapacitation to some Filipino crew," it added.

According to the task force, the firing of water cannons have "resulted in significant damage to BFAR vessel Datu Tamblot's communication and navigation equipment, as it was directly and deliberately targeted by the China Coast Guard."

Jun Veneracion of GMA 7, who was reporting from the BFAR vessel around 12 noon said that the harassment of Chinese vessels against the Philippine ships started before 9 am.

"This harassment started before 9 am, but still continue... Earlier they were avoiding the water cannon to directly hit us but now they are directly hitting the Philippine ship with the water cannon. The pressure is very strong. The radar (monitoring system) was dented but it is still working until now," he said.

"The continuous firing of water cannons has already lasted for around 15 minutes. They continue to fire their water cannon against us from left and right," he added.

Veneracion said during the harassment one of the Chinese maritime militia scratched the railing of one of the BFAR vessels.

The NTF-WPS said that Chinese rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) were also deployed "to disperse and drive away Filipino fishing vessels eagerly awaiting the distribution of fuel subsidies and food supplies from the BFAR ships to prevent the distribution of humanitarian support is not only illegal but also inhumane".

"Filipino fishermen have reported and documented the Chinese Coast Guard launching a small boat early this morning to illegally install a floating barrier at the southeast entrance of Bajo De Masinloc. The actions of Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia hindered the BFAR vessel from accessing the entrance of the shoal," it added.

Insisting on Philippine sovereignty sover the Scarborough Shoal, the task force "firmly insist that these Chinese vessels leave Bajo de Masinloc immediately."

"We demand that the Chinese government take immediate action to halt these aggressive activities and uphold the principles of international law and desist from actions that would infringe on Philippine Sovereignty and endanger the lives and livelihood of Filipino fishermen who have traditionally fished in the area. The NTF-WPS remains committed to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea," it added.

The task force stresses "that Bajo de Masinloc is a high-tide feature with territorial sea, per the 2016 Arbitral Award. It forms an integral part of the Philippine national territory under the Constitution. The Philippines exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over the shoal and its territorial sea."

It reiterated that "the 2016 Arbitral Award has also clarified that Filipinos have traditional fishing rights in the water of Bajo de Masinloc protected by international law."

"China's illegal exercise of maritime law enforcement powers, interference with Philippine vessels, harassment and intimidation of Filipino fisherfolk, or any other activity that infringes upon the Philippines' sovereignty and jurisdiction in Bajo de Masinloc are violations of international law, particularly UNCLOS and the Arbitral Award," the task force said. Robina Asido/DMS