Hinatuan earthquake deaths rise to three

The death toll due to the magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur rose to three with 48 others injured, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

The NDRRMC recorded one fatality in Davao Region and two in Caraga.

The NDRRMC noted that the recorded fatalities are still subject of validation.

The government is also validating the reported injury of 48 individuals, of which 12 were from Davao Region and 36 others from Caraga.

The number of affected population also ballooned to 132,615 families or 528,203 persons.

Among the affected population eight families or 28 persons are still being served inside the evacuation centers.

A total of 3,887 houses were damaged in the regions of Northern Mindanao, Davao and Caraga, 3,583 were partially damaged while 304 others were destroyed.

The damage to infrastructure in Davao and Caraga regions has reached 4,810,000 pesos.

The NDRRMC also noted that there were 94 cities and municipalities that were affected by power interruption in the affected regions, of which 61 were restored.

Six roads and two bridges were affected by the earthquake, the NDRRMC said that two roads and one bridge remain not passable as of Wednesday.

The NDRRMC reported that the entire province of Surigao del Sur was placed under state of calamity because of the quake. Robina Asido/DMS