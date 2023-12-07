Two suspected DI members behind MSU bombing

Two suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiya Maute terrorist group are

behind the bombing of a gymnasium in the Mindanao State University in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur that left four dead and 50 injured on Sunday, the

Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo identified the suspects Kadapi Mimbesa alias Engineer and Arsani Membisa. He has the aliases Khatab, Hatab and Lapitos.

Fajardo said probers obtained the suspects’ identities through closed circuit television (CCTV) footages and testimonies of survivors who saw them before the explosion.

“Bago nangyari ‘yung pagsabog ay nakita sila papalabas ng MSU,” Fajardo said in a news briefing at Camp Crame.

Mimbesa was seen in one of the surveillance videos with a bag which allegedly contained the explosive, which was forged out of a 60mm mortar round.

He was the same person who appeared to call using a cellphone, which Fajardo said could have triggered the explosion.

Based on the report by the PNP Forensic Group, Fajardo said suspects used TNT.

The suspects have warrants of arrest for murder and other crimes.

Among them is the bombing of a tower of the National Grid Corporation

of the Philippines in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte last September that

killed a police officer. DMS