Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Lubang, felt as far as Metro Manila

A magnitude 5.9 quake hit the island of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro 4:23 pm Tuesday and it was felt as far as Metro Manila, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The quake's epicenter was 18 kilometers east of Lubang, Pagasa added.

Schools were suspended while the House of Representatives and Congress temporarily stopped sessions.

Intensity V occurred in Lubang and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro while Makati and Quezon City along with Tagaytay were some of the areas that reported Intensity IV.

Asked if something unpleasant will happen following the strong earthquakes in Mindanao last Saturday, Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol told dzBB: ''There is no indication. It is showing that the Philippines is tectonically active active because we are in the Pacific Rim of Fire.''

Bacolcol said no damage is expected because the quake's depth is 60 kilometers.

Bacolcol added that a movement of the Manila Trench caused the latest earthquake.

Rail services at the National Capitol Region resumed after over 30 minutes, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

Bryan Co, officer-in-charge of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), said no damage was seen in the runway and taxiway pavements and terminal facilities.

''The MIAA does not expect any significant effect to flight operations,'' the MIAA said in a statement. DMS