Demand high for production workers, domestic helpers

Nearly 5,000 jobs as production workers and domestic helpers are up for the grabs in the country, the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) said Monday,

Top job vacancies are production workers and domestic helpers for November 20 to 24.

A total of 2,583 vacancies for production workers are registered with the BLE followed by 2,356 domestic helpers.

There are also 2,344 job vacancies for production machine operators.

The BLE said production and operations managers for manufacturing are also in demand with 1,756 job vacancies.

BLE said the data is based on the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Employment Information System (PEIS) nationwide. DMS