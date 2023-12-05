「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,740
$100=P5515

12月5日のまにら新聞から

Demand high for production workers, domestic helpers

［ 102 words｜2023.12.5｜英字 (English) ］

Nearly 5,000 jobs as production workers and domestic helpers are up for the grabs in the country, the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) said Monday,

Top job vacancies are production workers and domestic helpers for November 20 to 24.

A total of 2,583 vacancies for production workers are registered with the BLE followed by 2,356 domestic helpers.

There are also 2,344 job vacancies for production machine operators.

The BLE said production and operations managers for manufacturing are also in demand with 1,756 job vacancies.

BLE said the data is based on the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Employment Information System (PEIS) nationwide. DMS

前の記事2023年12月5日