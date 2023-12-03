Peace Adviser: No preconditions for future peace discussions with CPP-NPA-NDFP

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr., reminded the supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army and National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP) not to set any preconditions that will derail the upcoming peace discussions between the national government and the communist group.

Galvez’ call came in the heels of the joint statement signed by both parties where they expressed their clear intention to end the decades-long armed conflict, armed struggle, and transform the members of the CPP-NPA-NDFP.

"There should be no preconditions whatsoever, as these can derail future discussions. As we have learned from our past experiences, making such pre-conditions even before the start of the discussions puts a huge burden on both sides when there is still a need to agree on the parameters and framework of the talks," he said.

"Our future discussions should be rules-based, consultative, inclusive, and most importantly, all issues from both sides should be formally put on the table and not through other unofficial platforms," Galvez added.

The peace adviser was responding to recent statements coming from different groups, which were citing supposed pre-conditions to the talks.

Galvez stressed that coming up with such demands when both sides are still in the exploratory phase is unnecessary and counterproductive to the peace process.

"I would like to urge other parties to respect the Joint Statement and Oslo Joint Communique and not make preconditions or release propaganda that will water down the peacebuilding efforts of the previous and current administrations, ” he said.

“We respect and appreciate your suggestions. But now is not the time to issue such premature and provocative statements that will compromise the initial 'goodwill' that has been painstakingly built in Oslo," Galvez emphasized.

Galvez explained that the latest peace engagement with the CPP-NPA-NDFP is not a resumption or a re-start of the previous talks but is a “new beginning, a new chapter” in the peace process.

Galvez said that the forthcoming dialogue will give the parties greater flexibility to engage in meaningful, honest discussions, and by doing so, allow the peace process to move forward at a more definite and faster pace.

"Since the beginning of his administration, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., has been consistent in calling for national reconciliation and unity. The President has been open to implementing solutions that will bring a resolution to internal strife and put an end to local armed conflict throughout the country," he said.

According to Galvez, the Marcos administration is utilizing all avenues that will enable it to achieve peace, national reconciliation, and unity.

"We need to unite as a country to resolve the major challenges that we are facing. To achieve this, we shall rally behind the President’s vision to bring a principled and peaceful resolution to the armed conflict, and put an end to the armed struggle," he added.

On November 23, both parties signed a Joint Statement in Oslo, Norway, agreeing to a principled and peaceful resolution to the armed conflict and end to the armed struggle, recognizing the need for the nation to unite in the face of serious socioeconomic, environmental, and foreign security issues.

“The parties agree to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict. Resolving the roots of the armed conflict and ending the armed struggle shall pave the way for the transformation of the CPP-NPA-NDFP," the Statement read.